Lawmakers lamented they aren't talking about policy

Washington (CNN) Republican lawmakers in Congress said Wednesday they are tired of answering questions about Donald Trump Jr.

The revelation that the President's son agreed to meet with a Russian lawyer after an acquaintance emailed him that the Russian government had damaging information about Hillary Clinton has reverberated through Washington, and some Republicans in Congress say that it interferes with their abilities to do their jobs.

"It's sucking the oxygen out of the room, everybody knows that," said Arizona Sen. John McCain. "I think it's very difficult when you have this overwhelming barrage of new information that unfolds every few days. I think it's obvious."

Lawmakers around the Hill lamented that the conversation was shifted to talking about the latest drip from the administration in the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. They noted that the Senate is trying to pass its version of a health care bill, the government's funding runs out in September and they are still trying to pass tax reform.

"So a lot of important legislation, and we need to be working and thinking about that," said Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole, a member of Republican leadership in the House. "I'm not in the business of advising the White House, but I would say, as much as you can focus on the things that need to get done, message on these sorts of things, and try to avoid the distractions, I think that would help us a lot."

