Trump: DACA decision 'very, very hard to make'

Story highlights Trump hasn't decided how to handle DACA

Trump said he'd prefer a comprehensive immigration plan, "but our country and political forces are not ready yet"

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is agonizing over what to do about the DACA program, which protects undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children, he told reporters Wednesday night.

Ultimately, he will make a decision about what the administration will do if the program is challenged in court, he said in the Air Force One conversation that was allowed to be quoted on the record Thursday.

"It's a decision that I make and it's a decision that's very, very hard to make. I really understand the situation now," Trump said. "I understand the situation very well. What I'd like to do is a comprehensive immigration plan. But our country and political forces are not ready yet."

He added, "There are two sides of a story. It's always tough."

Earlier Wednesday, Trump's secretary of Homeland Security told lawmakers the DACA program could be in serious jeopardy.

Read More