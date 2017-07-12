Washington (CNN) The DACA program, which protects undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children, could be in serious jeopardy, President Donald Trump's secretary of Homeland Security told lawmakers Wednesday.

Secretary John Kelly told Democrats of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus that while he personally supports the program, he could not commit to the Trump administration defending it, according to members in attendance and Kelly's spokesman, David Lapan.

Kelly said that legal experts he's talked to both inside and outside the administration have convinced him that it is unlikely the DACA program, the Obama administration's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals executive action, would sustain a court challenge.

Kelly said he has discussed DACA with Attorney General Jeff Sessions but wouldn't describe the contents of those conversations. Sessions is an immigration hard-liner who has been outspoken against the Obama administration policy.

"He did not indicate that they would (defend it). He didn't say that they wouldn't, but he didn't say that they would," said New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez. "So between that and what he says is the legal analysis he's heard, it's not a pretty picture."

