Story highlights Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Wednesday she'll back Trump's pick to be FBI director

Chris Wray came up as a top official in the Justice Department under George W. Bush

(CNN) President Donald Trump's pick to run the FBI pledged his independence Wednesday, repeatedly telling a Senate panel at his confirmation hearing he would not be "pulling punches" in the position and that he'd resign if he is asked to do something illegal or immoral.

"My commitment is to the rule of law, to the Constitution, to follow the facts wherever they may lead," Wray told the Senate judiciary committee. "And there isn't a person on this planet whose lobbying or influence could convince to just drop or abandon a properly predicated and meritorious investigation."

Wray faced sharp questions -- including from Republicans -- over his decision-making process, the independence of the FBI and Russian meddling into the US election, including the most recent revelations related to the President's eldest son and his meeting with a Russian lawyer. In his responses, Wray repeatedly and emphatically promised his commitment to running the agency without outside influence and with high standards or he would step down.

Despite recent turmoil surrounding the administration, Wray's testimony convinced at least one Democrat he was suited for the job. The committee's top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, said after the morning's questioning, she planned to vote for Wray's confirmation.

Wray during his testimony told Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont that no one in the administration asked him for a "loyalty pledge," as former FBI Director James Comey alleged Trump asked for earlier this year.

Read More