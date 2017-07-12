Story highlights The FBI director nominee is set to appear before the Senate judiciary committee Wednesday

Chris Wray came up as a top official in the Justice Department under George W. Bush

(CNN) President Donald Trump's pick to run the FBI pledged his independence Wednesday in leading the agency, telling a Senate panel at his confirmation hearing he would not be "pulling punches" in the position.

"Anybody who thinks I would be pulling punches as the FBI director sure doesn't know me well," Chris Wray told the Senate judiciary committee in response to a question from committee Chairman Chuck Grassley.

Wray is also expected to run into new questions about Russia's interference in the US elections as a political storm has swept up around the President's eldest son.

Trump's selection of Wray, a former federal prosecutor who enjoys broad bipartisan support, has been viewed as a rare bright spot amid the calamity spurred by the President's firing of former FBI Director James Comey in May.

But Wray is appearing in front of one of the at least four congressional committees looking into Russian interference in the election, just as Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya has reignited questions about the Trump campaign's involvement. A Justice Department-appointed special counsel is also investigating Russian interference in last year's election.

