Story highlights The FBI director nominee is set to appear before the Senate judiciary committee Wednesday

Chris Wray came up as a top official in the Justice Department under George W. Bush

(CNN) President Donald Trump's pick to run the FBI is likely to run into new questions about Russia's interference in the US elections at his confirmation hearing Wednesday, as a political storm has swept up around the President's eldest son.

Trump's selection of Wray, a former federal prosecutor who enjoys broad bipartisan support, has been viewed as a rare bright spot amid the calamity spurred by the President's firing of former FBI Director James Comey in May.

But Wray is now set to appear before the Senate judiciary committee, one of the four congressional committees looking into Russian interference in the election, just as Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya has reignited questions about the Trump campaign's involvement. A Justice Department-appointed special counsel is also investigating Russian interference in last year's election.

When asked whether Trump Jr.'s email would come up during the hearing, Senate judiciary committee chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa told reporters Tuesday on Capitol Hill, "I don't know whether we could expect any answers from him on that subject."

The top Democrat on the committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, issued a statement Tuesday that didn't mention Wray's confirmation but did highlight how she sees the Trump Jr. emails.

