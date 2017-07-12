Story highlights The FBI director nominee is set to appear before the Senate judiciary committee Wednesday

Chris Wray came up as a top official in the Justice Department under George W. Bush

(CNN) President Donald Trump's pick to run the FBI is expected to run into new questions about Russia's interference in the US elections at his confirmation hearing Wednesday, as a political storm has swept up around the President's eldest son.

Trump's selection of Chris Wray, a former federal prosecutor who enjoys broad bipartisan support, has been viewed as a rare bright spot amid the calamity spurred by the President's firing of former FBI Director James Comey in May.

But Wray is appearing before the Senate judiciary committee, one of the four congressional committees looking into Russian interference in the election, just as Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya has reignited questions about the Trump campaign's involvement. A Justice Department-appointed special counsel is also investigating Russian interference in last year's election.

The top Democrat on the committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, issued a statement Tuesday that didn't mention Wray's confirmation but did highlight how she sees the Trump Jr. emails.

"There are still many questions that must be answered," Feinstein said in the statement. "That's why I've urged Chairman Grassley to move quickly—this issue is squarely within the jurisdiction of the Judiciary Committee and I believe we need to have Donald Trump, Jr., and other individuals come before the committee, in open session, as soon as possible."

Read More