It is all subject to a review named after former West Virginia Sen. Robert Byrd

(CNN) Even as they still search for the votes, Republicans are moving swiftly toward a vote to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, but a weedy, Senate rule could still change the bill even more.

Before Republicans vote on their plan to replace Obamacare, Republican and Democratic staffers continue to discuss changes to legislation with the Senate's parliamentarian, the chamber's adviser on interpreting its rules and protocols, so that any health care proposal undergoes the so-called "Byrd Bath."

Let's back up.

The Senate is using a process known as budget reconciliation to try to pass their health care bill. Reconciliation allows them to pass a bill with just a simple majority (51 votes), but the process has a strict set of rules. Under reconciliation, Republicans have to prove that everything they are including in their Obamacare repeal bill has an impact on the budget and not just an "incidental" one (more on that in a moment).

