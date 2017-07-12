Breaking News

Bridgegate scandal: Ex-Christie ally David Wildstein gets 3 years' probation

By Ray Sanchez and Evan Simko-Bednarski, CNN

Updated 1:28 PM ET, Wed July 12, 2017

    The Bridgegate scandal in 90 seconds

  • A former ally of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie avoids prison time
  • David Wildstein pleaded guilty in 2015 for role in Bridgegate scandal

(CNN)A former key ally to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was sentenced Wednesday to three years' probation and 500 hours of community service for orchestrating an act of political retribution against a mayor who did not back the governor in his re-election campaign.

David Wildstein, 55, a former Port Authority of New York & New Jersey official, pleaded guilty in May 2015 to one count of conspiracy to commit fraud on federally funded property and one civil rights violation in connection with what became known as Bridgegate -- the shutting down of lanes on the approach to the George Washington Bridge two years earlier for political revenge.
Prosecutors had recommended no prison time for Wildstein because of his cooperation in the case. He had faced up to 27 months in prison. He also was ordered to pay $14,314 in restitution and $10,000 in fines.
    "But for Mr. Wildstein's cooperation this criminal conspiracy never would have been exposed, and the individuals responsible never would have been brought to justice," William Fitzpatrick, acting US Attorney for the District of New Jersey, told reporters.
    Asked whether prosecutors believed Christie knew about the lane closures as they were happening, Fitzpatrick said, "We believe that everybody who we could build a case against and present a case against was charged and was convicted."
    In March, Bill Baroni, 45, former deputy executive director of the Port Authority, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, and Bridget Anne Kelly, 44, former deputy chief of staff in Christie's office, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for their roles in a scandal that a judge called "another unfortunate chapter in the history of New Jersey."
    The former officials also received a year of supervised release, 500 hours of community service and fines
    In a case that stained Christie's tenure as governor, Wildstein admitted in his plea to using a "traffic study" as a cover for the lane closures and choosing the first day of school to maximize the impact.
    New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie rose to prominence as a US attorney before taking charge of the Garden State in 2010. The Republican, known for his quick temper and blunt communication style, ran for president in 2016 and is often in the national spotlight.
    New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie rose to prominence as a US attorney before taking charge of the Garden State in 2010. The Republican, known for his quick temper and blunt communication style, ran for president in 2016 and is often in the national spotlight.
    Christie, right, stands with his brother, Todd, in this old photo &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/8wgsQjzetr/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he posted to Instagram&lt;/a&gt; in October 2015. Christie was born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1962. His family later moved to Livingston, New Jersey, where he attended high school before enrolling at the University of Delaware.
    Christie, right, stands with his brother, Todd, in this old photo he posted to Instagram in October 2015. Christie was born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1962. His family later moved to Livingston, New Jersey, where he attended high school before enrolling at the University of Delaware.
    &quot;A friend of mine from high school dug up this old pic - look at that sweater (and hair)!&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/dCvuBmTeia/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Christie wrote on Instagram.&lt;/a&gt;
    "A friend of mine from high school dug up this old pic - look at that sweater (and hair)!" Christie wrote on Instagram.
    Christie met his wife, Mary Pat, at the University of Delaware. Christie &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/z2lVyuzeo2/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;posted this picture&lt;/a&gt; of them together in 2015, 30 years after it was taken. The two were married in 1986, and they have four children.
    Christie met his wife, Mary Pat, at the University of Delaware. Christie posted this picture of them together in 2015, 30 years after it was taken. The two were married in 1986, and they have four children.
    While serving as the US attorney for New Jersey from 2002-2008, Christie prosecuted more than 130 public officials for corruption. Here, he speaks to the media about an FBI sting in August 2003.
    While serving as the US attorney for New Jersey from 2002-2008, Christie prosecuted more than 130 public officials for corruption. Here, he speaks to the media about an FBI sting in August 2003.
    Christie greets supporters in Parsippany, New Jersey, after he defeated incumbent Gov. Jon Corzine in November 2009. He won by nearly four percentage points.
    Christie greets supporters in Parsippany, New Jersey, after he defeated incumbent Gov. Jon Corzine in November 2009. He won by nearly four percentage points.
    Christie is flanked by his wife and their children as they attend the dedication of Empty Sky, a 9/11 memorial in Jersey City, New Jersey, in September 2011.
    Christie is flanked by his wife and their children as they attend the dedication of Empty Sky, a 9/11 memorial in Jersey City, New Jersey, in September 2011.
    Christie takes the stage to deliver the keynote address on the first night of the Republican National Convention in 2012. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/08/29/politics/christie-speech/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;During his speech,&lt;/a&gt; Christie argued that the American people should focus on ideas rather than rhetoric. He also outlined differences between Republicans and Democrats on governing philosophy while highlighting his bipartisan achievements, such as balancing the state&#39;s budget and reforming the pension and health benefit system.
    Christie takes the stage to deliver the keynote address on the first night of the Republican National Convention in 2012. During his speech, Christie argued that the American people should focus on ideas rather than rhetoric. He also outlined differences between Republicans and Democrats on governing philosophy while highlighting his bipartisan achievements, such as balancing the state's budget and reforming the pension and health benefit system.
    Christie talks to Mitt Romney aboard Romney&#39;s campaign bus in October 2012. He was among those vetted to be Romney&#39;s running mate, but Romney went with US Rep. Paul Ryan.
    Christie talks to Mitt Romney aboard Romney's campaign bus in October 2012. He was among those vetted to be Romney's running mate, but Romney went with US Rep. Paul Ryan.
    Christie updates the public about damage and recovery efforts related to Hurricane Sandy in October 2012.
    Christie updates the public about damage and recovery efforts related to Hurricane Sandy in October 2012.
    Christie greets President Barack Obama, who arrived in New Jersey to visit areas hit by Hurricane Sandy. The two &lt;a href=&quot;http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2012/10/31/obama-takes-in-damage-with-christie-in-new-jersey/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;toured devastated beach towns&lt;/a&gt; together. &quot;I think the people of New Jersey recognize that (Christie) has put his heart and soul into making sure that the people of New Jersey bounce back even stronger than before. I want to thank him for his extraordinary leadership and partnership,&quot; Obama said.
    Christie greets President Barack Obama, who arrived in New Jersey to visit areas hit by Hurricane Sandy. The two toured devastated beach towns together. "I think the people of New Jersey recognize that (Christie) has put his heart and soul into making sure that the people of New Jersey bounce back even stronger than before. I want to thank him for his extraordinary leadership and partnership," Obama said.
    Christie walks with Britain&#39;s Prince Harry on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, in May 2013. The prince was on a weeklong US tour.
    Christie walks with Britain's Prince Harry on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, in May 2013. The prince was on a weeklong US tour.
    Christie waves to supporters after winning a second term as governor in November 2013. He defeated his Democratic opponent, Barbara Buono, by more than 20 percentage points.
    Christie waves to supporters after winning a second term as governor in November 2013. He defeated his Democratic opponent, Barbara Buono, by more than 20 percentage points.
    At a March 2014 news conference, Christie &lt;a href=&quot;http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2014/03/28/christie-holds-first-news-conference-since-january/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;speaks to the press&lt;/a&gt; about lane closures that snarled traffic for days at the George Washington Bridge, which connects Manhattan, New York, to Fort Lee, New Jersey. It was alleged that Christie&#39;s deputy chief of staff signaled for the New York and New Jersey Port Authority to close the lanes to punish the Fort Lee mayor for not endorsing Christie during the election. Christie said he had no knowledge of any plot to close the lanes. He was never charged in the &quot;Bridgegate&quot; scandal, but two former officials linked to his office, including the deputy chief of staff, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/29/us/bridgegate-sentencing/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were convicted&lt;/a&gt; of using their power to close the lanes as an act of political revenge.
    At a March 2014 news conference, Christie speaks to the press about lane closures that snarled traffic for days at the George Washington Bridge, which connects Manhattan, New York, to Fort Lee, New Jersey. It was alleged that Christie's deputy chief of staff signaled for the New York and New Jersey Port Authority to close the lanes to punish the Fort Lee mayor for not endorsing Christie during the election. Christie said he had no knowledge of any plot to close the lanes. He was never charged in the "Bridgegate" scandal, but two former officials linked to his office, including the deputy chief of staff, were convicted of using their power to close the lanes as an act of political revenge.
    Christie enters the Borough Hall in Fort Lee to apologize to Mayor Mark Sokolich for the George Washington Bridge lane closures.
    Christie enters the Borough Hall in Fort Lee to apologize to Mayor Mark Sokolich for the George Washington Bridge lane closures.
    Demonstrators stand with the word &quot;Bridgegate&quot; spelled out on their shirts during a town-hall event in Flemington, New Jersey, in March 2014.
    Demonstrators stand with the word "Bridgegate" spelled out on their shirts during a town-hall event in Flemington, New Jersey, in March 2014.
    Christie campaigns for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker during a stop at the GOP field office in Hudson, Wisconsin, in September 2014.
    Christie campaigns for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker during a stop at the GOP field office in Hudson, Wisconsin, in September 2014.
    Christie throws to first base during the &quot;True Blue&quot; celebrity softball game held at New York&#39;s Yankee Stadium in June 2015. The charity event raised money to support the families of fallen New York police officers.
    Christie throws to first base during the "True Blue" celebrity softball game held at New York's Yankee Stadium in June 2015. The charity event raised money to support the families of fallen New York police officers.
    Christie visits with fellow presidential candidate Donald Trump during a commercial break of a Republican debate in February 2016. From the debate&#39;s outset, Christie pestered US Sen. Marco Rubio, left. His relentless attack against Rubio, who was surging in the polls, was one of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/07/politics/republican-debate-takeaways/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the memorable takeaways of the night. &lt;/a&gt;
    Christie visits with fellow presidential candidate Donald Trump during a commercial break of a Republican debate in February 2016. From the debate's outset, Christie pestered US Sen. Marco Rubio, left. His relentless attack against Rubio, who was surging in the polls, was one of the memorable takeaways of the night.
    Trump and Christie talk at a campaign rally in Hickory, North Carolina, in March 2016. A few weeks earlier, Christie had suspended his campaign and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/26/politics/chris-christie-endorses-donald-trump/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;endorsed Trump&lt;/a&gt; for president. &quot;There is no one who is better prepared to provide America with the strong leadership that it needs,&quot; he said.
    Trump and Christie talk at a campaign rally in Hickory, North Carolina, in March 2016. A few weeks earlier, Christie had suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump for president. "There is no one who is better prepared to provide America with the strong leadership that it needs," he said.
    Christie delivers a speech on the second day of the Republican National Convention in July 2016. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/19/politics/donald-trump-republican-convention-day-two/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Christie&#39;s speech&lt;/a&gt; was heavily critical of the Democratic Party&#39;s presumptive nominee. &quot;It is our obligation to stop Hillary Clinton now and never let her within 10 miles of the White House again,&quot; he said. &quot;It is time to come together and make sure that Donald Trump is our next President. I am proud to be part of this team. Now let&#39;s go win this thing.&quot;
    Christie delivers a speech on the second day of the Republican National Convention in July 2016. Christie's speech was heavily critical of the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee. "It is our obligation to stop Hillary Clinton now and never let her within 10 miles of the White House again," he said. "It is time to come together and make sure that Donald Trump is our next President. I am proud to be part of this team. Now let's go win this thing."
    Christie shakes hands with President Trump at the White House in March. Trump announced that Christie &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/29/health/christie-opioid-trump-appointment/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;would take on an advisory role&lt;/a&gt; to help figure out ways the administration can fight the country&#39;s opioid epidemic.
    Christie shakes hands with President Trump at the White House in March. Trump announced that Christie would take on an advisory role to help figure out ways the administration can fight the country's opioid epidemic.
    Boxing legend Mike Tyson presents Christie with a belt in April for the governor&#39;s work in helping former prisoners re-enter society.
    Boxing legend Mike Tyson presents Christie with a belt in April for the governor's work in helping former prisoners re-enter society.
    In July, Christie spends time with family and friends at Island Beach State Park, where the governor has a summer residence. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/01/politics/nj-government-shutdown-chris-christie/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;They were the only ones there&lt;/a&gt; because two days earlier, Christie shut down the state government after the Legislature failed to pass a budget. All state-run tourist attractions were closed to the public.
    In July, Christie spends time with family and friends at Island Beach State Park, where the governor has a summer residence. They were the only ones there because two days earlier, Christie shut down the state government after the Legislature failed to pass a budget. All state-run tourist attractions were closed to the public.
    Wildstein, former director of interstate capital projects at the Port Authority, also admitted to purposefully not alerting Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich or the town's police chief, and admitted to keeping "radio silence" intentionally with local officials on the issue.
    Wildstein and his collaborators ignored questions from Fort Lee officials during the closure, according to the federal indictment of Kelly and Baroni.
    In his plea, Wildstein implicated Kelly and Baroni in the scheme, saying they conspired together to punish the Fort Lee mayor.
    The abrupt closure of local traffic lanes occurred on the approach to one of the world's busiest bridges -- which connects Manhattan with Fort Lee, New Jersey -- for four days in September 2013. The lane closures caused severe traffic delays that endangered citizens and posed a public safety risk, court documents state.
    Emails and text messages released in January 2014 formed the basis of the criminal charges. In one email, Kelly told Wildstein, "Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee."
    Christie was not charged with a crime in relation to Bridgegate. After Baroni and Kelly were convicted, the governor released a statement saying he was "saddened" by the case and repeated once again that he had no knowledge of the plot to close the lanes. But the damage had been done to one of the most popular governorships in America and later to Christie's fledgling 2016 presidential campaign.
    In all, four Christie-associated political figures have been convicted of criminal charges in relation to the Bridgegate investigation: Baroni, Kelly, Wildstein and former Port Authority Chairman David Samson.