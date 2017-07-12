Story highlights A former ally of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie avoids prison time

David Wildstein pleaded guilty in 2015 for role in Bridgegate scandal

(CNN) A former key ally to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was sentenced Wednesday to three years' probation and 500 hours of community service for orchestrating an act of political retribution against a mayor who did not back the governor in his re-election campaign.

David Wildstein, 55, a former Port Authority of New York & New Jersey official, pleaded guilty in May 2015 to one count of conspiracy to commit fraud on federally funded property and one civil rights violation in connection with what became known as Bridgegate -- the shutting down of lanes on the approach to the George Washington Bridge two years earlier for political revenge.

Prosecutors had recommended no prison time for Wildstein because of his cooperation in the case. He had faced up to 27 months in prison. He also was ordered to pay $14,314 in restitution and $10,000 in fines.

"But for Mr. Wildstein's cooperation this criminal conspiracy never would have been exposed, and the individuals responsible never would have been brought to justice," William Fitzpatrick, acting US Attorney for the District of New Jersey, told reporters.

Asked whether prosecutors believed Christie knew about the lane closures as they were happening, Fitzpatrick said, "We believe that everybody who we could build a case against and present a case against was charged and was convicted."

