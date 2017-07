Story highlights A former ally of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie avoids prison time

David Wildstein pleaded guilty in 2015 for role in the Bridgegate scandal

(CNN) A former key ally to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was sentenced Wednesday to three years' probation and 500 hours of community service for orchestrating an act of political retribution against a mayor who did not back the governor in his re-election campaign.

David Wildstein, a former Christie ally and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey appointee, pleaded guilty in May 2015 to one count of conspiracy to commit fraud on federally funded property and one civil rights violation in connection with what became known as Bridgegate -- the shutting down of lanes on the approach to the George Washington Bridge two years earlier for political revenge.

Prosecutors had recommended no prison time for Wildstein because of his cooperation in the case. He had faced up to 27 months in prison.

David Wildstein was a longtime ally of Gov. Chris Christie.

In March, Bill Baroni, former deputy executive director of the Port Authority, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, and Bridget Anne Kelly, former deputy chief of staff in Christie's office, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for their roles in a scandal that a judge called "another unfortunate chapter in the history of New Jersey.

The former officials also received a year of supervised release, 500 hours of community service and fines

