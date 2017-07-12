How to defend the Constitution when the KKK comes to town

Story highlights Leslie Kendrick: Teaching about free speech, I used to talk about Skokie -- but now the lesson hits much closer to home in Charlottesville

Leslie Kendrick is Vice Dean and Albert Clark Tate Jr. Professor of Law at the University of Virginia. She has published widely on issues of free expression, particularly the scope and structure of free speech rights. The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) As a law professor, I usually explain free speech to my students by talking about when the Nazis tried to march in Skokie, Illinois in the late 1970s.

As many Americans are aware, a great deal of what most would call hate speech is protected by the First Amendment. The Nazis in Skokie are the classic case. In 1977, the National Socialist Party of America proposed to march in this predominantly Jewish community, home to many Holocaust survivors. The ACLU defended their right to wear Nazi uniforms and display swastikas, and courts upheld that right. The Nazis won (though they ultimately decided to march elsewhere).

Leslie Kendrick

Until now, I would have said there is no better illustration that the United States has the strongest speech protections in the world. But my new go-to illustration is Charlottesville , summer of 2017. I teach at the University of Virginia School of Law in Charlottesville, Virginia. Since the spring, when our city council voted to remove a prominent monument to Robert E. Lee and to rename parks containing the Lee statue and a monument to his fellow Confederate general Stonewall Jackson, Charlottesville has been the site of targeted demonstrations by neo-Nazis, white nationalists and, this past Saturday, the Ku Klux Klan.

I used to talk about freedom and its costs in terms of Skokie. This fall, when the students return, I will be talking about home.

As in Skokie, the demonstrations in Charlottesville have proved the strength of the First Amendment but also shown its steep cost. The Nazis chose Skokie precisely because its residents would find their message deeply offensive. Hate groups have targeted Charlottesville precisely because it voted to take down the monument, and because it is a community actively grappling with a thorny Confederate and Jim Crow past.

