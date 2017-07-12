In Alaska, some are more worried about bears than bombs

Kevin Gullufsen is a lifelong Alaskan and reporter for the Juneau Empire in Juneau, Alaska, where he covers natural resources and outdoors. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Alaska has been the subject of recent scary headlines about the threat posed by North Korean missiles -- like the one launched July 4 by the regime as an Independence Day present for the US.

Alaska is one of the dwindling list of places where humans do not have the final say on who lives and who dies. The very geography of the state is a constant reminder that you are small, insignificant. The weather changes on a whim, at once leaving you at the mercy of bone-chilling, possibly deadly rain, snow and fog.

Generations of transplants to Alaska, and 10,000 years of Native Alaskan inhabitants before them, have struggled mightily to gain a toehold at this edge of civilization. Natural disaster is simply something to live with. The state experiences 11% of the world's recorded earthquakes. Avalanches will block your local commute to work and volcanic eruptions could leave entire metropolitan areas covered in ash . It's no wonder people here would write off the distant threat of North Korea's nuclear program.

Another reason we're not talking much about North Korea? It's summer. We've been cooped up for eight months of rain, cold, and darkness ... so much darkness. In Seward's Icebox , as soon as the mercury nudges above 55 degrees, most of us are donning shorts to splay our pasty torsos out on rocky shorelines. We look like beached whales, breathing heavily and going slightly giddy while recovering from vitamin D deficiencies.

Perhaps it's nothing to be proud of, but the short answer is that we simply cannot be bothered to care about geopolitics when the sun comes out and the salmon start running.

Besides, we have a long list of things that need to be done in the short summer season. First and foremost, there's an empty freezer to stock with salmon, halibut, crab, rockfish and cod.

And finally, if you haven't been following the news in one of the nation's least populated states, we've got no need for explosions -- we're doing a fine job of imploding.

Long lauded for its wealth and financial prudence, the state that can afford a version of universal basic income -- paying each resident around a $1,000 each year out of its massive sovereign wealth fund in the Alaska Permanent Fund -- has now drained a large portion of its piggy bank, opting to address its deficit with a nest egg rather than join the majority of states by instituting an income tax. This has already translated to personal income dropping in Alaska for the first time in a decade.

I'm not minimizing the awesome threat they could someday pose -- or the damage they could inflict. But right now, with all of our more immediate troubles, you can hardly blame Alaskans for not caring about Kim Jong Un's missiles.