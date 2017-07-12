Report: EU mission tackling migrant smuggling 'has failed'

(CNN) A European Union naval mission to deter smugglers from trafficking migrants across the Mediterranean has led to more deaths at sea, a UK report into the operation said Wednesday.

Destroying hundreds of smugglers' boats -- one of the approaches used in Operation Sophia -- prompted less secure vessels like dinghies to be used, according to the report from the House of Lords' European Union external affairs sub-committee.

"This change in the business model has made the crossing more dangerous for migrants," the report notes.

At least 4,581 people died while making the journey between Libya and Italy last year, up from 2,876 in 2015. In the current year up to July 2, 2,150 people have died.

According to the report, 181,436 people arrived in Europe via the southern central Mediterranean last year -- an increase of 18% on 2015 when the figure was 153,842.

