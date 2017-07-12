Ariana Grande made 'honorary citizen' of Manchester

(CNN) Manchester has made singer Ariana Grande its first "honorary citizen" in recognition of her response to the terror attack in the city in May.

The Manchester City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to bestow the newly-created honor on Grande, the American pop star whose concert was attacked by a suicide bomber two months ago, leaving 22 people dead including children.

Wednesday's council session was dedicated to recognizing those involved in what it described as the "magnificent response" to the tragedy, including those first on the scene and ordinary members of the public.

Richard Leese, leader of the council, proposed the motion to create honorary citizenship for those from outside of Manchester who had contributed to the life of the city.

Grande returned to the city in early June to perform in the "One Love Manchester' benefit concert" that featured stars including Pharrell Williams and Katy Perry.

