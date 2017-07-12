Shia LaBeouf arrest video latest chapter in troubled past

(CNN) A new video released Tuesday by police shows a surly, obscenity-shouting Shia LaBeouf as he was arrested in Savannah, Georgia over the weekend.

LaBeouf was arrested Saturday and charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to police.

In the video, LaBeouf, 31, is shown being taken into custody and fighting his detainment. The actor can be heard yelling profanities at the officers.

LaBeouf's arrest and now-public outburst is the latest chapter in the star's trouble-filled tale.

The bulk of his headline-grabbing behavior began in late 2013 when, after accusations of plagiarism , LaBeouf announced he was retiring from public life . He even wore a paper bag on his head to the red carpet premiere of his film "Nymphomaniac" that stated "I am not famous anymore" in February 2014.