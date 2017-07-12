'Project Runway' season to include 'size inclusive models'

(CNN)"Project Runway" is taking steps to prove that size inclusivity is "in."
The Lifetime reality show is for the first time in its history bringing models with a range of body types into the fold.
In Season 16, models will range from size 0 to 22 as the show "breaks out the conventional modeling mold and celebrates body diversity," Lifetime said in a release.
This season's designers "must show off their skills and ability to make stunning creations, for any size," Lifetime said.
On the long-running series, competing designers are typically paired up with models at the start of the season and stay with the same model throughout their time on the show.
The winning designer's model is usually given a fashion spread as their prize for making it to the end of competition.
Lifetime has not said whether that format will change in order to make sure all the designers have an opportunity to produce varied-sized clothing.
In past seasons, designers have at times been tasked with working with women who did not wear sample sizes or did not have modeling backgrounds.
Season 14 of "Project Runway" was a bit of a milestone in the show's journey to feature fashion for diverse sizes. Ashley Nell Tipton's winning finale collection featured exclusively plus-sized designs.
Tipton went on to design a plus-size collection for JCPenney.
Season 16 of "Project Runway" debuts August 17.