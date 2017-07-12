'Project Runway' season to include 'size inclusive models'

(CNN) "Project Runway" is taking steps to prove that size inclusivity is "in."

The Lifetime reality show is for the first time in its history bringing models with a range of body types into the fold.

In Season 16, models will range from size 0 to 22 as the show "breaks out the conventional modeling mold and celebrates body diversity," Lifetime said in a release.

This season's designers "must show off their skills and ability to make stunning creations, for any size," Lifetime said.

On the long-running series, competing designers are typically paired up with models at the start of the season and stay with the same model throughout their time on the show.

