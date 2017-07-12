Story highlights Center is first of its kind in the country

Madonna's 11 year old daughter made a speech

(CNN) It was a family affair on Tuesday when Madonna opened a children's hospital in Malawi.

The superstar presided over the opening of the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care at the Queen Central Hospital.

Named for one of Madonna's adopted daughters, Mercy James, it's the first center of its kind in the African country and was funded by the singer's Raising Malawi charity, which she founded in 2006, the same year she adopted an infant son David Banda, now 11, from the country.

Madonna adopted Mercy James in 2009 and earlier this year added twins Esther and Stella Mwale to her family.

Madonna also has two older children, daughter Lourdes and son Rocco, from previous relationships.

