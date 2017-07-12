Story highlights Rodgers isn't interested in televising his wedding to Fletcher

He said they are still getting to know each other

(CNN) Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher found love and got engaged last year on "The Bachelorette," but Bachelor Nation is still eagerly awaiting a wedding date.

Even when the couple sets one, Rodgers said fans probably won't be invited.

In an interview about his new gig as a regular game-analyst on "SEC Saturday Night," the brother of NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers told The Hollywood Reporter it's doubtful his wedding to Fletcher will be televised on ABC.

"That's something we would have to discuss together but very honestly, my first reaction would be that I would probably rather not," the former "Bachelorette" contestant said. "There's a distinct intimacy and privacy and it's a very special moment with family and friends, and I wouldn't want anything to tarnish that or to take away from that."

Rodgers added that his wedding is a time he wants "to be able to honor my fiancée and soon-to-be wife and her family, and I want it to be ours."

