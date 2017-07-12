Story highlights
- Rodgers isn't interested in televising his wedding to Fletcher
- He said they are still getting to know each other
(CNN)Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher found love and got engaged last year on "The Bachelorette," but Bachelor Nation is still eagerly awaiting a wedding date.
Even when the couple sets one, Rodgers said fans probably won't be invited.
In an interview about his new gig as a regular game-analyst on "SEC Saturday Night," the brother of NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers told The Hollywood Reporter it's doubtful his wedding to Fletcher will be televised on ABC.
"That's something we would have to discuss together but very honestly, my first reaction would be that I would probably rather not," the former "Bachelorette" contestant said. "There's a distinct intimacy and privacy and it's a very special moment with family and friends, and I wouldn't want anything to tarnish that or to take away from that."
Rodgers added that his wedding is a time he wants "to be able to honor my fiancée and soon-to-be wife and her family, and I want it to be ours."
"I want us to run the show and make sure it's always what we imagined," he said. "If there's a way to do that and include fans, great. But that wouldn't be my first wish."
As for when the big day is coming, Rodgers and Fletcher don't sound like they are in any rush.
The couple has settled into Fletcher's hometown of Dallas, Texas. Rodgers said they are spending time growing their relationship.
"We're learning more about each other every single day, what our life is going to look like and where it's going to be," he said. "Both of our careers and what we're passionate about. So we're enjoying this time of being engaged, continuing to date and court each other, and getting to know each other even more."