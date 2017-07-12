Story highlights Producer said couple was being themselves

There was tension on the set before they split she said

(CNN) They have both moved on to other marriages, but there was a time when reality TV fans were all about newlyweds Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey.

When "Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica" ran on MTV from 2003 to 2005, viewers learned that Lachey was frugal (he famously refused to hire movers to help him clear out his bachelor pad) and Simpson didn't know whether Chicken of the Sea was really fish or chicken (for the record, it's tuna.)

One of the producers behind the series now says despite reality TV's reputation for scripting, they showed the real Lachey and Simpson.

"They were nice," Sue Kolinsky told Complex magazine. "Nick was a little more accessible than Jessica, but she was very sweet and it was fun hanging out with them."

Kolinsky served as a producer through the duration of the series after working on "The Osbournes," which featured rocker Ozzy and his family.

Read More