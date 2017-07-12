(CNN) Three of the men who helped thwart a terrorist attack on a train bound for Paris will star in Clint Eastwood's upcoming film about the incident, "The 15:17 to Paris," Warner Bros. Pictures has announced.

Anthony Sadler, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos, and U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Spencer Stone will appear as themselves in the film, alongside Jenna Fisher ("The Office") and Judy Greer ("War for the Planet of the Apes").

The movie will follow the lives of the three men leading up to August 2015, when the trio successfully stopped an alleged ISIS terrorist from launching a gun attack on a high-speed train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris.

The men, who have been friends since meeting as young boys in California, were hailed as heroes after the thwarted attack, as were two other passengers

The movie is based on a book written by the trio and author Jeffrey E. Stern, called "The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes."

