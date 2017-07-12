Story highlights The young physician was a viral singing sensation

Cowell said he was one of the best so far

(CNN) "America's Got Talent" aired an audition on Tuesday night of a rising star who was killed last month in a car crash.

Brandon Rogers, a physician from Portsmouth, Virginia, was 29 years old and already a viral video star.

On Tuesday's episode the NBC reality competition first issued a statement before launching into tape of his audition.

"On June 11th one of our contestants, Brandon Rogers, tragically passed away in a car accident," the statement read. "At the request of his family we would like to honor his memory by sharing his audition with you."

The singing doctor explained he was drawn to medicine because of a near tragedy.

Read More