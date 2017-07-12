Rare one-horned rhino at risk as Indian flood waters rise

Story highlights Flooded park in northeastern India is home to 70% of species' population.

Four rhinos have died in the flooding so far.

(CNN) Poachers are seeking to take advantage of widespread monsoon flooding in India's Kaziranga National Park as animals flee in search of higher ground.

Floods have consumed about 80% of the park's total area, said director Satyendra Singh. Kaziranga National Park is home to the vulnerable greater one-horned rhino, as well as tigers and Asian elephants.

In the past, poachers have used the floods to flush animals out into areas where they are easier to hunt. The problem arises when the animals flee past the park's boundaries, said Singh, particularly in the southern most sections which are contiguous with hilly wild areas.

The park, in India's Assam state, is known for its contribution in helping to save the greater one-horned rhino from the brink of extinction in the last 20 years.

Indian one-horn rhinoceros take shelter from flood waters on higher land at Kaziranga National Park.

Today more than 70% of the species' population is found in the park, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN),