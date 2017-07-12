(CNN) In recent decades, architects have designed buildings that are taller, smaller and more sustainable than ever before.

But for those who want to take home with them when they travel, it's time to ditch the traditional trailer for a floating cabin or trampoline tent.

"Mobitecture: Architecture on the Move," a new book by design writer Rebecca Roke, shows the vast range of new mobile housing structures that growing urbanization and new materials have inspired.

From an umbrella house to a floating sauna, the book highlights the often quirky design solutions devised to make mobile structures stylish and functional.

