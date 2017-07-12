Breaking News

Situated in a flood-prone valley, these six huts are designed as holiday retreats, and are raised on wheels to protect them from water. Each hut has a living room, bedroom, bathroom, wood-fired stove and wrap-around deck.
Rolling Huts by Olson Kundig: Situated in a flood-prone valley, these six huts are designed as holiday retreats, and are raised on wheels to protect them from water. Each hut has a living room, bedroom, bathroom, wood-fired stove and wrap-around deck.
Designed by an arborist with a team of architects, this tree house includes a large terrace and an interior that fits up to four people. It is made of steel, canvas, tarpaulin, timber and rope netting.
Dom'Up by Bruno de Grunne and Nicolas d'Ursel: Designed by an arborist with a team of architects, this tree house includes a large terrace and an interior that fits up to four people. It is made of steel, canvas, tarpaulin, timber and rope netting.
This shelter, designed for festival-goers, is covered by a dome of solar panels. The energy collected can be used to charge mobile devices, thanks to photovoltaic threads embedded in the fabric.
Glastonbury Solar Concept Tent by Kaleidoscope and Orange: This shelter, designed for festival-goers, is covered by a dome of solar panels. The energy collected can be used to charge mobile devices, thanks to photovoltaic threads embedded in the fabric.
It may look small, but this home, which sits atop a trailer, includes a kitchen, bathroom, storage and foldaway double bed.  
Koleliba by Hristina Hristova: It may look small, but this home, which sits atop a trailer, includes a kitchen, bathroom, storage and foldaway double bed.  
Designed by American artist Andrea Zittel, these lightweight, movable cabins are located on her A-Z West compound near the Joshua Tree National Park. Visitors can stay in these spartan steel and aluminum wagons twice a year in exchange for an hour&#39;s labor each day.
A-Z Wagon Station by Andrea Zittel: Designed by American artist Andrea Zittel, these lightweight, movable cabins are located on her A-Z West compound near the Joshua Tree National Park. Visitors can stay in these spartan steel and aluminum wagons twice a year in exchange for an hour's labor each day.
This modern twist on the traditional teardrop trailer, complete with a fully equipped kitchen and two-person sleeping quarters, can be customized with a variety of finishes and accessories.
The XS by So-Cal Teardrops: This modern twist on the traditional teardrop trailer, complete with a fully equipped kitchen and two-person sleeping quarters, can be customized with a variety of finishes and accessories.
Perched on a tricycle and constructed from corrugated aluminum, plexiglas, plywood and timber, this pedal-powered concept mobile home is large enough for one person.
Camper Bike by Kevin Cyr: Perched on a tricycle and constructed from corrugated aluminum, plexiglas, plywood and timber, this pedal-powered concept mobile home is large enough for one person.
This variation, comprising chipboard, nylon, canvas and a common shopping cart, can be pushed rather than peddled.
Camper Kart by Kevin Cyr: This variation, comprising chipboard, nylon, canvas and a common shopping cart, can be pushed rather than peddled.
"Mobitecture: Architecture on the Move" by Rebecca Roke, published by Phaidon, is out now.
"Mobitecture: Architecture on the Move" by Rebecca Roke, published by Phaidon, is out now.
(CNN)In recent decades, architects have designed buildings that are taller, smaller and more sustainable than ever before.

But for those who want to take home with them when they travel, it's time to ditch the traditional trailer for a floating cabin or trampoline tent.
"Mobitecture: Architecture on the Move," a new book by design writer Rebecca Roke, shows the vast range of new mobile housing structures that growing urbanization and new materials have inspired.
    From an umbrella house to a floating sauna, the book highlights the often quirky design solutions devised to make mobile structures stylish and functional.
    Dom'Up, by Bruno de Grunne and Nicolas d'Ursel
    "In a surprising and sometimes bewildering array of forms, materials, colors, sizes and locations, Mobitecture demonstrates that architecture is very much on the move," Roke writes in the introduction.
    "The delight and entertainment that structures like these offer is perhaps more valuable than ever in the face of the weighty social and political concerns that color our everyday existence."
    But while the focus of the book may be on design, the vivid photos of the surrounding wilderness make it hard to resist the urge to pack everything up and get back to nature.
    "Arguably, the reason for the enduring appeal of mobile structures is the way they free us from the usual constraints of daily life," Roke explains.
    "Adaptable, lightweight, responsive to local conditions and with the ability to travel almost anywhere with ease: these inherent qualities of 'mobitecture' imply the opposite of our usual stationary, brick-and-mortar-bound existences."
    "Mobitecture: Architecture on the Move" by Rebecca Roke, published by Phaidon, is out now.