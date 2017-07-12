(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Donald Trump blasted reports that his son, Donald Trump Jr., conspired with Russia in the 2016 election after Trump Jr. released several email exchanges between himself and a Russian lawyer. Trump called the controversy the "greatest Witch Hunt in political history."
-- Senator Mitch McConnell delayed the August recess yesterday to buy more time to work on the health care bill. Here's what's next in GOP vs. Obamacare.
-- President Donald Trump's pick for FBI director Chris Wray said he would resign if he was ever asked to do something illegal or immoral. "Anybody who thinks I would be pulling punches as the FBI director sure doesn't know me well," Wray said Wednesday.
-- China established its first military base overseas. Troops were dispatched to Djibouti on two Chinese naval warships that journeyed across the Indian Ocean.
-- ISIS is reportedly on the verge of defeat in Raqqa, Syria, as the terrorist group's fighters find themselves surrounded and under fire.
-- An ice sheet weighing over one trillion tons with twice the volume of Lake Erie completely broke away from Antarctica. A lead investigator with the group monitoring the iceberg said there is "no evidence" of a direct link to climate change.
-- Although Antarctica's icebergs may not be directly related to climate change, a new study claims that higher seas will cause dozens of US cities to flood over the next 80 years. The list includes New York, Boston, San Francisco and Miami.
-- Don't have travel plans yet this summer? Then don't miss our guides to the best surfing in Sydney, dining in Copenhagen, ski resorts in South Korea and hidden beaches in Bali as part of CNN's all-new Travel section.
-- Lebron James: NBA MVP and record-breaking restaurateur? The Cleveland Cavaliers captain has the fastest-growing restaurant chain in US history, with Blaze Pizza opening its 200th franchise Tuesday.