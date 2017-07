(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- President Donald Trump blasted reports that his son, Donald Trump Jr., conspired with Russia in the 2016 election after Trump Jr. released several email exchanges between himself and a Russian lawyer. Trump called the controversy the "greatest Witch Hunt in political history."

-- Senator Mitch McConnell delayed the August recess yesterday to buy more time to work on the health care bill. Here's what's next in GOP vs. Obamacare

-- President Donald Trump's pick for FBI director Chris Wray said he would resign if he was ever asked to do something illegal or immoral. "Anybody who thinks I would be pulling punches as the FBI director sure doesn't know me well," Wray said Wednesday.

-- China established its first military base overseas . Troops were dispatched to Djibouti on two Chinese naval warships that journeyed across the Indian Ocean.