Brazil's former President Lula da Silva found guilty of corruption

(CNN) Former Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva was found guilty Wednesday of corruption and money laundering charges, and has been sentenced to 9½ years in jail, a representative of the federal court in Parana state told CNN.

Authorities alleged that a construction company gave Lula da Silva a beachfront triplex apartment as a bribe.

He can appeal the decision.

Lula da Silva still faces corruption, obstruction of justice and money laundering charges in four other court cases.

He won two terms as President and served from October 2002 until January 2011.

