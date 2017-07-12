Breaking News

Brazil's former President Lula da Silva found guilty of corruption

By Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 3:03 PM ET, Wed July 12, 2017

Ex-Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva addresses the Workers' Party National Congress last month.

(CNN)Former Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva was found guilty Wednesday of corruption and money laundering charges, and has been sentenced to 9½ years in jail, a representative of the federal court in Parana state told CNN.

Authorities alleged that a construction company gave Lula da Silva a beachfront triplex apartment as a bribe.
He can appeal the decision.
Lula da Silva still faces corruption, obstruction of justice and money laundering charges in four other court cases.
    He won two terms as President and served from October 2002 until January 2011.
    Universally known as Lula, he is a founding member of Brazil's only socialist political party, Partido dos Trabalhadores, the Workers' Party.
    He left office with a 90% approval rating but was questioned by police about the corruption allegations in March 2016.