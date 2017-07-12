Breaking News

'Game of Thrones' creator to serve as executive producer on new fantasy series

By Osman Mohamed Osman, for CNN

Updated 9:00 AM ET, Wed July 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Nnedi Okorafor, an award-winning science fiction author and University of Buffalo faculty member, speaks during the keynote lecture segment of the Signature Series in Black Box Theatre at Center for the Arts
Nnedi Okorafor, an award-winning science fiction author and University of Buffalo faculty member, speaks during the keynote lecture segment of the Signature Series in Black Box Theatre at Center for the Arts

Story highlights

  • 'Who Fears Death,' by Nigerian American author Nnedi Okorafor won the World Fantasy Award for the best novel in 2011.
  • Martin will not be the series showrunner
  • The seventh season of 'Game of Thrones' returns this month

(CNN)George R.R Martin, creator of the hugely popular 'Game of Thrones' series will serve as an executive producer on new series based on fantasy novel, 'Who Fears Death' by Nigerian American author Nnedi Okorafor.

Okorafor announced on her social media accounts that her book "has been optioned by HBO and is in now in early development."
Martin later confirmed the news in a post on his blog.
    "I met Nnedi a few years ago, and I'm a great admirer of her work. She's an exciting new talent in our field, with a unique voice," he said.
    "Even in this Golden Age of television drama, there's nothing like WHO FEARS DEATH on the small screen at present, and if I can play a part, however small, in helping to bring this project to fruition, I'll be thrilled."
    Read More
    &#39;The Avengers&#39; as you&#39;ve never seen them before
    'The Avengers' as you've never seen them before
    Martin went on to say he will not be the showrunner for the new series and is "doubtful" he will write any episodes. The author is still working on "The Winds of Winter" the sixth novel in the Game of Thrones series.
    "Who Fears Death," which was published in 2011, tells the story of Onyeswonu, a child born out of rape in post-apocalyptic Sudan who discovers she has magical superpowers.
    The book won the World Fantasy Award for the best novel in 2011.