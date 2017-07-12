'Game of Thrones' creator to serve as executive producer on new fantasy series

Story highlights
(CNN)George R.R Martin, creator of the hugely popular 'Game of Thrones' series will serve as an executive producer on new series based on fantasy novel, 'Who Fears Death' by Nigerian American author Nnedi Okorafor.
Okorafor announced on her social media accounts that her book "has been optioned by HBO and is in now in early development."
Martin later confirmed the news in a post on his blog.
"I met Nnedi a few years ago, and I'm a great admirer of her work. She's an exciting new talent in our field, with a unique voice," he said.
"Even in this Golden Age of television drama, there's nothing like WHO FEARS DEATH on the small screen at present, and if I can play a part, however small, in helping to bring this project to fruition, I'll be thrilled."
Martin went on to say he will not be the showrunner for the new series and is "doubtful" he will write any episodes. The author is still working on "The Winds of Winter" the sixth novel in the Game of Thrones series.
"Who Fears Death, which was published in 2011, tells the story of Onyeswonu, a child born out of rape in post-apocalyptic Sudan who discovers she has magical superpowers.
The book won the World Fantasy Award for the best novel in 2011.