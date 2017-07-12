Photos: Exploring Africa's new UNESCO World Heritage Sites Asmara, Eritrea – Asmara, the capital of Eritrea, has become the country's first UNESCO World Heritage site. Its modernist architecture, built mostly between 1935-1941 under an Italian colonial government, gave it its nickname "La Piccola Roma." The Fiat Tagliero, a disused car service station, is probably the city's most famous building. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Photos: Exploring Africa's new UNESCO World Heritage Sites Asmara, Eritrea – Asmara's architecture was influenced by an Italian movement known as Futurism. Prisons, cafes and cinemas, like The Impero Cinema, drew from the modernist ideas creating a unique architectural landscape. Eritreans are proud of this heritage. In 2001 the Cultural Assets Rehabilitation Project started to document the city's buildings. Hide Caption 2 of 9

Photos: Exploring Africa's new UNESCO World Heritage Sites Khomani Cultural Landscape – Located in northern South Africa, on the border with Botswana and Namibia, is a large terrain which has evidence of human occupation from the Stone Age to the present day. The area is home to the Khomani San people who are known for their unique cultural practices arisen from the geography of the region. Hide Caption 3 of 9

Photos: Exploring Africa's new UNESCO World Heritage Sites Khomani Cultural Landscape – The landscape is on the border of Kalahari Gemsbok National Park (KPNG). Many of the Khomani San groups were forcibly removed from their ancestral land in 2002 by neighboring Botswana's government to make way for diamond mining, threatened their nomadic way of life. Hide Caption 4 of 9

Photos: Exploring Africa's new UNESCO World Heritage Sites Khomani Cultural Landscape – In 2006, Khomani San groups won an historic ruling against the government allowing them to return to their ancestral land. Many decided to stay in settlements surrounding the land, as there was a lack of direct water. Hide Caption 5 of 9

Photos: Exploring Africa's new UNESCO World Heritage Sites Mbanza Kongo, Angola – Mbanza Kongo is a town in northern Angola. It was also the capital of the former Kingdom of Kongo, which -- between the 14th and 19th centuries -- was a kingdom that stretched over much of Southern Africa. Hide Caption 6 of 9

Photos: Exploring Africa's new UNESCO World Heritage Sites Mbanza Kongo, Angola – The town sits on plateau at an altitude of 1,870 feet. It was the political as well as spiritual center for the Kingdom of Kongo, heavily influenced by the introduction of Christianity by the Portuguese in the 15th century.

Hide Caption 7 of 9

Photos: Exploring Africa's new UNESCO World Heritage Sites Mbanza Kongo, Angola – An Nzo is a typical house of Mbanza Kongo. The Portuguese also built stone buildings. The town is known for its ruins of a 16th century cathedral. Hide Caption 8 of 9