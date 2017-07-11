Israel's former defense minister thinks Netanyahu will be indicted

Story highlights Netanyahu's lawyer tells CNN he does not believe Israel's Attorney General will indict Netanyahu

Moshe Ya'alon made comments to CNN's Christiane Amanpour

(CNN) Benjamin Netanyahu's former defense minister tells CNN he believes the Israeli Prime Minister will be indicted on corruption charges.

"Too many issues are under investigation," Moshe Ya'alon told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in an interview set to air Tuesday night. "I believe that at the end we will witness indictment."

Israeli police are conducting two investigations linked directly to Netanyahu. A third involves defense procurement conducted during his premiership.

Netanyahu has been questioned several times in connection with the first two investigations -- over suggestions he inappropriately accepted gifts from businessmen overseas and over accusations he made a deal with Arnon Mozes, owner of one of Israel's leading newspapers, Yedioth Ahronoth. That agreement allegedly involved the newspaper toning down its attacks on the Prime Minister in exchange for Netanyahu ensuring that circulation of a rival paper was reduced.

Netanyahu's lawyer has told CNN he does not believe Israel's Attorney General will choose to indict the Prime Minister in connection with either of those cases. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

