Former USA Gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to child pornography charges

(CNN) Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics physician accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women and girls, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal child pornography charges.

Nassar, 53, pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography, possessing child pornography and to a charge that he hid and destroyed evidence in the case. The guilty plea was part of an agreement with the western Michigan US Attorney's Office and was formally entered in federal court in Grand Rapids.

"Victims and the public can be assured that a day of reckoning is indeed in Dr. Nassar's future," Acting US Attorney Andrew Birge said in a statement. "No one, no matter his station in life, is above the law. Those who exploit children will be found out and they will be held accountable."

Nassar's attorneys, Matthew Newburg and Shannon Smith, declined to comment on the guilty plea, but issued a brief statement about the state charges he also faces.

"Dr. Nassar's position on the state cases has not changed and we intend to proceed to trial. The plea today was negotiated only to resolve the federal charges," their joint statement reads.

