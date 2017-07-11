Thousands mourn fallen New York police officer

(CNN) Miosotis Familia's smiling face looked down from a church stage on the thousands gathered to celebrate the life of the police veteran and mother of three as she was laid to rest a dozen years to the day after she joined the NYPD.

Familia, 48, a daughter of Dominican immigrants named for a flower known as the forget-me-not, was remembered during a funeral service punctuated by heart-rending speeches by her children, Mayor Bill de Blasio and others. She was laid to rest one week after being shot in the head while sitting in a marked command truck in the borough where she lived and worked.

Genesis Villella, center, and twins Peter and Delilah Vega, children of slain New York Police Officer Miosotis Familia, remember their mother.

In a movie theater-turned-church in the Bronx, Familia's 20-year-old daughter, Genesis, and 12-year-old twins, Peter and Delilah, embraced each other behind a podium decorated with a portrait of their mother. Thousands of uniformed officers from as far away as Canada and Los Angeles lined the borough's Grand Concourse for the service.

Below them, Familia's flag-draped coffin was flanked flower arrangements.

"I just want to say, 'Mom, I miss your smile," Genesis said. "I miss your big, beautiful brown eyes. They were always so clear and sparkly. I miss your beautiful, soft brown skin that felt like velvet and I miss your beautiful, black curly hair that looks like mine. I'm glad you're still here with me, that you're here with us ... I love you mom. Thank you for everything."

