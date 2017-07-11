Story highlights Four young men were reported missing last week

DA: We have information that they know each other, but working to confirm that

(CNN) Four young men in Pennsylvania disappeared last week in a baffling series of events that have authorities suspecting foul play.

Local and state investigators, as well as the FBI, are involved in a massive search for the missing four men in an area north of Philadelphia.

Jimi Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township, went missing on Wednesday. The remaining three, Tom Meo, 21, of Plumstead Township, Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg, and Dean Finnochiaro, 18, of Middletown Township were last seen Friday.

Patrick was last seen Wednesday 6 p.m., and was reported missing the next day after he had no contact with friends or family, and didn't show up to work, according to the Newtown Township Police Department.

Meo and Sturgis had been last seen together Friday night near the Doylestown area in Bucks County, reported CNN affiliate KYW. Sturgis' father had said the two are friends, according to the station.

Read More