5 things for Tuesday, July 11: Russia probe, military plane crash, Qatar, health care, mass extinction

There's a farm in Australia that feeds chocolate to cattle it raises for beef. Yeah, sounds like heaven to us, too. Here's what else you'll need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Russia investigation

An email sent to Donald Trump Jr. last year stated that a Russian lawyer had "compromising" information about Hillary Clinton as "part of a Russian government effort" to help the Trump campaign. The report, from The New York Times, is significant because the story that Trump Jr. was offered potential information from the Russian government to aide his father's campaign came after months of staunch denials from President Donald Trump that his campaign had a connection to Russia.

Citing three people with knowledge of the email, the Times reports that Rob Goldstone, who connected Trump Jr. with the Russian lawyer, sent the email to Trump Jr. pointing to the Russian government as a source of potential information that could damage Clinton.

2. Military plane crash