Air Canada plane nearly lands on a crowded runway at San Francisco airport

Story highlights The Air Canada plane nearly landed on a crowded runway

"Air Canada flew directly over us," a United pilot on the ground said

(CNN) An Air Canada flight attempting to land at San Francisco International Airport nearly touched ground on a taxiway crowded with planes on Friday night, the FAA said in a statement.

Air Canada flight A320 was cleared to land on Runway 28R, but the pilot "inadvertently" lined up for Taxiway C, which runs parallel to the runway, according to the FAA. There were four aircraft lined up on Taxiway C at the time.

An air traffic controller sent the plane back around, and it successfully landed without incident on its second approach.

In audio of the incident, the Air Canada pilot spoke to the control tower to double-check its landing site.

"Just want to confirm, this is Air Canada 759 we see some lights on the runway there. Confirming good to land?" the pilot said.

