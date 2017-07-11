WBO review of Pacquiao-Horn bout affirms Horn's victory

Story highlights The analysis found Horn won seven rounds and Pacquiao won five

Decision to award Aussie fighter Horn the win could not be repealed, however

(CNN) The World Boxing Organization has reviewed the controversial bout between Manny Pacquaio and Jeff Horn and found that Horn was indeed the rightful winner.

The Filipino boxing champion lost his WBO Welterweight title after his shock defeat to newcomer Horn in the "Battle of Brisbane" on July 2.

Horn, a former schoolteacher, won by the bout in an unanimous decision, prompting calls for a rematch or review.

Few thought Horn could take down the 38-year-old Pacquiao, whose last fight and win was against American Jessie Vargas in November 2016.

The Philippines' Games and Amusement Board (GAB) submitted a formal request to review the fight, which was backed by the losing fighter . Pacquiao said "as a leader" he had a "moral obligation to uphold sportsmanship, truth and fairness in the eyes of the public."

Read More