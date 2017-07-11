Breaking News

How being gored by a bull in Pamplona sparked a superyacht captain's dream

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 6:41 AM ET, Tue July 11, 2017

Tripp Hock was like any other New York teenager; studying at college and interning during the summer. Then a brush with death made him chase his dream.
Tripp Hock was like any other New York teenager; studying at college and interning during the summer. Then a brush with death made him chase his dream.
During the summer of 1992, Hock took part in the &quot;Running of the Bulls&quot; in Pamplona, Spain.
During the summer of 1992, Hock took part in the "Running of the Bulls" in Pamplona, Spain.
Pinned against a wall, the bull&#39;s horn came within inches of ending Hock&#39;s life. He says it was an &quot;awakening moment&quot; and spurred him on to chase his dream of working on a boat.
Pinned against a wall, the bull's horn came within inches of ending Hock's life. He says it was an "awakening moment" and spurred him on to chase his dream of working on a boat.
Fast forward 25 years and Hock is now the captain of Amore Mio, one of the world&#39;s most recognizable superyachts.
Fast forward 25 years and Hock is now the captain of Amore Mio, one of the world's most recognizable superyachts.
With his experience in the industry, another client asked Hock to be Build Captain of Galactica Super Nova during her construction. Hock doesn&#39;t have a permanent home -- he&#39;s been living on yachts for the past 22 years.
With his experience in the industry, another client asked Hock to be Build Captain of Galactica Super Nova during her construction. Hock doesn't have a permanent home -- he's been living on yachts for the past 22 years.
Story highlights

  • Life-changing incident for yacht skipper
  • Gored by bull in Pamplona 25 years ago

(CNN)As he sits aboard superyacht Amore Mio in glamorous Monaco, Tripp Hock's mind wanders back to the moment his life flashed before him.

In 1992, then only a teenager, Hock was taking part in the annual "Running of the Bulls" festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Backed into a corner on one of the course's notoriously dangerous turns, Hock frantically tried to escape as a 600-kilogram beast hurtled towards him down the narrow street.
    With both horns -- each a foot long and sharp enough to sink several inches deep into human flesh -- pointed in his direction, the college student and Wall Street intern closed his eyes and feared the worst.
    "As the bull hits me, it sees the wall coming and slips. The thing that saved my life was the wall behind me," Hock tells CNN of his first -- and only -- attempt of running at the festival.
    "The bull's snout hits the wall and he can't get the horn all the way into me, but then he stands up and the horn pinches my sweatshirt. He picks me up and drags me -- I literally go down the street riding his horn."
    The dust had barely settled on the tiled street when Hock finally unhooked his university sweatshirt from the bull's horn, the tip of which was now decorated with his blood.
    Bulls enter a bullring in Pamplona, Spain, during the San Fermin festival in 1954. The annual festival and its world-famous &quot;Running of the Bulls,&quot; which started Thursday, have been around for centuries. Late photographer Inge Morath was in Pamplona more than 60 years ago to take these pictures.
    Bulls enter a bullring in Pamplona, Spain, during the San Fermin festival in 1954. The annual festival and its world-famous "Running of the Bulls," which started Thursday, have been around for centuries. Late photographer Inge Morath was in Pamplona more than 60 years ago to take these pictures.
    Soldiers walk past children during the eight-day festival, which is held every July and honors St. Fermin, a co-patron of Spain&#39;s Navarre region. This year&#39;s festival ends on July 14.
    Soldiers walk past children during the eight-day festival, which is held every July and honors St. Fermin, a co-patron of Spain's Navarre region. This year's festival ends on July 14.
    Spectators watch the daily &quot;Running of the Bulls&quot; in the streets of Pamplona. Some people choose to run with the bulls as they make their way to a bullring about half a mile away. The tradition became world-renowned after author Ernest Hemingway wrote about it in his 1920s novel, &quot;The Sun Also Rises,&quot; which was also published under the title &quot;Fiesta.&quot;
    Spectators watch the daily "Running of the Bulls" in the streets of Pamplona. Some people choose to run with the bulls as they make their way to a bullring about half a mile away. The tradition became world-renowned after author Ernest Hemingway wrote about it in his 1920s novel, "The Sun Also Rises," which was also published under the title "Fiesta."
    A portrait of bullfighter Antonio Ordonez. The bull run every morning precedes a traditional bullfight at night.
    A portrait of bullfighter Antonio Ordonez. The bull run every morning precedes a traditional bullfight at night.
    The bulls are let out of their pen. During every festival, there are eight days of bull runs and bullfights.
    The bulls are let out of their pen. During every festival, there are eight days of bull runs and bullfights.
    Revelers enjoy the party.
    Revelers enjoy the party.
    A bullfighter in action.
    A bullfighter in action.
    More than two decades later, as he shelters from the Mediterranean sun on his luxury $28m boat, the 45-year-old is all too aware of how far he has come since that brush with death. He attributes almost all of his accomplishments to that hot summer day in northeastern Spain.
    "I had kind of this awakening, my life was nearly gone so what am I doing commuting, getting on the 5 a.m. train and sitting with a bunch of gray suits," Hock says, recalling his daily commute to the now defunct Lehman Brothers.
    "So I quit and bought a one-way ticket to the Caribbean. I didn't know a soul."

    Buying beers in the Caribbean

    With his distinctive New York lilt and easygoing charm, it's easy to picture Hock as a cheeky globetrotting adolescent.
    He says his initial desire to sail the world came from being the poorest kid in college, jealously listening to rich kids retelling stories about their summer excursions to exotic lands.
    Pamplona&#39;s running of the bulls
    A bull horns a runner in Pamplona, Spain, on the last day of the San Fermin festival&#39;s annual running of the bulls Monday, July 14. The bull run, a 400-year tradition, takes place over eight days.
    The bull run is 850 meters, or half a mile.
    A man tries to protect himself July 14 in the bull ring where each bull run ends.
    A fallen runner covers his head as a bull passes over him on July 14.
    Bullfighter Diego Urdiales adjusts his capote before doing the &quot;paseillo,&quot; or ritual entrance to the arena, before a bullfight on Sunday, July 13.
    Bullfighter Manuel Escribano performs on July 13.
    A young bull tries to jump over an obstacle during an exhibition of riding and acrobatic skills on July 13.
    A reveler sleeps on a public bench on July 13.
    Revelers and bulls run as they enter the bullring on July 13.
    Runners pass a wall painted with an image of San Fermin, the saint the festival is named for, on July 13.
    Revelers lie on the ground as a bull runs by July 13.
    Juan Jose Padilla fights a bull on Saturday, July 12.
    People watch as revelers and bulls fill a street on July 12.
    Runners and bulls are seen on July 12.
    Two women sit on the street during the San Fermin festival on July 12.
    A &#39;&#39;recortador&#39;&#39; jumps over a bull during a competition at the festival on July 12. Recortadors leap over the bulls in a bloodless version of bullfighting where the one getting the closest and showing the least fear wins.
    A man takes a selfie as he runs in front of bulls on Friday, July 11.
    A bull lifts a reveler on July 11.
    Bulls run over revelers on Thursday, July 10.
    The shadow of a bull falls on the cape of bullfighter Ivan Fandino on Wednesday, July 9. Each day&#39;s run ends in the bull ring.
    A bull is seen in the arena during a bullfight on July 9.
    A bull jumps over people in the bull ring July 9.
    A bull jumps over revelers near the end of the run on July 9.
    Fandino is gored by a bull on July 9.
    Bullfighter Juan del Alamo kills a bull with his sword on July 9.
    A worker carries a dead bull on July 9.
    Fandino performs during a bullfight on July 9.
    Padilla arrives to the arena on July 9.
    A cow jumps over revelers on July 9.
    Participants run in front of bulls on July 9.
    Revelers run on a street in Pamplona on July 9.
    Bill Hillmann, of Chicago, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/09/world/gallery/american-gored/index.html&quot;&gt;is gored on his right leg&lt;/a&gt; by a bull on July 9. Hillmann has been running in Pamplona for about a decade, and he recently co-authored a book entitled &quot;Fiesta, How to Survive the Bulls of Pamplona.&quot;
    A reveler is pushed by a bull in the bull ring on Tuesday, July 8.
    A worker watches a bullfight on July 8.
    Revelers run away from a flaming fake bull during the second day of the festival on Monday, July 7.
    Bullfighter Miguel Abellan adjusts his capote before the ritual entrance to the arena on July 7.
    A bull is seen in the arena during a bullfight on July 7.
    Revelers take part in the bull run on July 7.
    Bulls and revelers run through Pamplona&#39;s streets on July 7.
    Some bulls fall as they race through Pamplona&#39;s narrow streets on July 7.
    Revelers wait to run with the bulls along Calle Estafeta on July 7.
    A child is playfully hit July 7 during the Giants and Big Heads Parade, which is also a traditional part of the San Fermin festival.
    Revelers have water thrown on them from a balcony to celebrate the official opening of the San Fermin festivities on Sunday, July 6.
    Revelers kick off the San Fermin festival with a messy party in Pamplona&#39;s town square on July 6.
    Revelers hold up traditional red neckties during the official opening July 6.
    Musicians wearing traditional red berets play during the official opening on July 6.
    "This industry is quite good because you can literally go find some place with yachts, like Fort Lauderdale, Antibes, or the Caribbean, and just show up there and start buying beers for guys in the pubs," he explains.
    "I was looking for my very first deck-hand position -- this is 20 or so years ago -- and that was the dream, to live in an exotic place and work on these beautiful boats. The system way back then was pretty easy, actually."
    The simple process of earning sea days while studying for exams was repeated until captains were happy with the size of ship their license allowed them to command.
    After six years in the Caribbean, Hock tried for a job on board a boat in the Mediterranean, but his relative inexperience was met with cynicism.
    Sailing Yacht A: World&#39;s tallest superyacht
    Sailing Yacht A -- seen here at the start of its sea testing -- will be one of the world&#39;s largest superyachts when it is officially delivered to owner Andrey Melnichenko in 2017.
    The 143-meter vessel is the eighth longest in the world, and its 90-meter-plus carbon masts are all taller than the Statue of Liberty.
    One of its main features is a glass hull which allows guests to view the ocean below. It has been tested at depths of up to 120 meters to ensure it can withstand the necessary water pressure.
    The designer who oversaw the build, Philippe Starck, was also in charge of designing former Apple boss Steve Jobs&#39; yacht Venus.
    Melnichenko commissioned Starck for the project after the French designer delivered his Motor Yacht A boat.
    Testing for Sailing Yacht A took place off the coast of Strande, northern Germany, on October 16.
    Motor Yacht A, which was completed in 2008, cost Melnichenko a reported $300 million. It is pictured moored on London&#39;s River Thames in September 2016.
    "At 28, they laughed at me," he remembers with a wry grin. "Too young, everyone wants to work on a boat in the south of France. 'You've never worked, go away.'
    A month later, however, Hock received a call from a crew agency which helps sailors find work and they offered him a position -- but there appeared to be a catch.
    "It's got Russian owners, so nobody else would touch it," Hock said.
    "I thought, 'Okay, try it, get my foot in the door and get at least a summer's experience under my belt.'
    "Now 17 years later, I'm working for the same owner, turns out to be a fantastic guy!"

    An overnight celebrity

    If listening to his rich classmates talk about their summer holidays planted the seed, the real motivation to change his life was his encounter with the bull.
    After the incident, he became an overnight celebrity, both in Spain and back home in New York.
    "It ran on CNN, it was on one of the inside pages of the New York Times and on the front cover of every paper in Spain," Hock explains incredulously, recalling an age before social media and instant messaging.
    "Meanwhile, back in the States, every single one of my friends is calling my mum and dad, asking: 'Is he alive? We've seen him on CNN. What happened?' And my parents said: 'We don't know, we've heard nothing!'"
    Hock meekly made a call home three days later, leaving an answer phone message to say he'd had a "little incident."

    'You're the guy'

    As the bull gored Hock, its horn tore off the travel wallet which was tied around his torso. It contained his passport, plane tickets and all his money.
    Bleeding, penniless and without a passport, Hock made his way to the US embassy in Madrid. Fortunately, a sympathetic train conductor in Pamplona let him board for free.
    Pamplona alive with Running of the Bulls
    A young man is caught between the bull&#39;s horns as he is tossed on July 8, 2007 in the old city streets of Pamplona. Thousands of &quot;runners&quot; test their skill, courage, and luck in the 900-meter course made famous by Ernest Hemingway&#39;s 1926 novel &quot;The Sun Also Rises,&quot; first published in 1926. The man was thrown against a fence but not injured. These images by photographer Jim Hollander appear in a new book &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thebullsofpamplona.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Fiesta: How To Survive The Bulls Of Pamplona&lt;/a&gt;.&quot;
    One runner tries to protect himself from a fighting bull from the Fuente Ymbro ranch as another is upside-down with both feet in the air during the third &quot;encierro,&quot; or Running of the Bulls in Pamplona&#39;s Fiesta de San Fermin on July 9, 2008.
    Fighting bulls from the El Ventorrillo ranch run in the middle of a street packed with thousands of runners on July 9, 2009 in Pamplona, Spain.
    The excitement of the eight-day Running of the Bulls is captured in this image from July 2009.
    Bulls run around La Curva in Pamplona on July 11, 2010.
    Runners enter the bullring in Pamplona ahead of a lone fighting bull in the eight-day Fiesta de San Fermin on July 12, 2013.
    "I walk in (the embassy) and say 'you gotta help me, I lost my passport.' And they're like, 'you're the guy.' I had no idea what they were talking about!" he says.
    "They held up the Spanish papers and said 'you're the guy, right?' It was me and that was the first time I'd seen it. They told me I had to go back to Pamplona because somebody has turned in all my stuff."
    With the Spanish newspapers now in circulation, the real fun started for Hock on his return journey to Pamplona.
    "I get back on the train, again without any money, and the guys are like 'ooh, it's you. First class! Come on, join us.'"
    Upon his arrival at the police station, much to his bemusement and relief, Hock discovered that all his possessions were still inside the wallet -- down to the last peseta.
    "'This is Spain,' the police officers told me. 'You were gored and you lived, therefore it would be unlucky for anybody to steal your stuff!'"
    Super-sized superyachts
    Launched in 2013 at a reported cost of $500 million, Azzam heads Boat International&#39;s Top 101 list at 180 meters (590 feet) in length.
    The plaything of Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, Eclipse measures 162.5 meters (533 feet).
    Eclipse is only half a meter longer than this vessel owned by Sheikh Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.
    Formerly known as Project Omar, Dilbar was launched this year for Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. Measuring 156 meters (511 feet) in length, it has the largest gross tonnage -- the measure of internal volume -- at 15,917 GT, according to Boat International.
    Owned by the Sultan of Oman, Al Said was the second longest when launched in 2007, measuring 155 meters (508.53 feet).
    Launched in 2012, the 147-meter (482-foot) Topaz is one of several vessels on the list built by German firm Lurssen.
    The 147-meter (482-foot) Saudi-owned Prince Abdulaziz was the world&#39;s longest superyacht for over two decades following its launch in the mid-1980s.
    Russian billionaire Viktor Rashnikov&#39;s Ocean Victory (140 meters/459 feet) rounds out the top 10 after El Mahroussa and Yas.
    At 141 meters (462 feet) long, Dream Symphony will be the world&#39;s largest yacht to be powered by sail alone when it launches.
    Before leading the way down the narrow staircase to the yacht's snug captain's quarters, Hock takes the last sip of his fresh coffee.
    He opens a folder on his computer and, sure enough, there are scans of various Spanish newspapers and the New York Times chronicling his near escape.
    While flicking through, Hock picks out some grainy photos sent to his parents' house in New York by a Spanish woman 20 years after his accident.
    While the bull in Pamplona makes for a great story to tell at dinner parties, you get a sense Hock is grateful for where that experience has taken him.
    "Being a captain lived up to everything I thought it would be," he said.