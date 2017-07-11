Story highlights
- He is a music publicist
- He helped with the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow
Washington (CNN)Rob Goldstone is the primary reason that President Donald Trump's eldest son met with a Russian lawyer over potential compromising information about Hillary Clinton during the campaign.
According to tweets published by Donald Trump Jr., Goldstone sent him an email pointing to "a Russian government attorney" as the source of potential information that could damage Clinton.
Trump Jr. tweeted the emails between Goldstone and himself, where Goldstone pitched the meeting.
Goldstone offered Trump Jr. a meeting with a "Russian government attorney" after offering "some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia."
"This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump," Goldstone, who represents the son of an Azerbaijani-Russian businessman close to Russian government, wrote in the email to Trump Jr.
"If it's what you say I love it," Trump Jr. replied, according to the email he released.
Goldstone checked in on his Facebook profile that he was at Trump Tower in New York City, saying he was "preparing for a meeting" on June 9, the day of the meeting between Trump Jr. and the Russian lawyer. Goldstone told CNN he was at the meeting.
What does Goldstone do?
According to his biography listed on PR company's Oui2 entertainment website, Goldstone was born in the UK and works as an "international marketing director" for the company. His biography lists Michael Jackson, BB King, Richard Branson, EMI Music Publishing, TLC, The Hard Rock Café, Steinway & Sons and Best Buy as some of his clients.
The company's Twitter account, which is now private, lists the company as a "boutique company offering PR, event planning and music management services."
His biography also lists him as a "former journalist," without listing his previous employers.
How does Goldstone know the Trump family?
Trump Jr.'s tweet of his emails reveal that Goldstone set up the meeting on behalf of Russian singer Emin Agalarov, who was a client of his.
Goldstone knows the Trump family after helping with the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, which took place in Moscow.
Emin Agalarov is the son of Aras Agalarov, who owns the concert hall where Trump hosted the 2013 Miss Universe pageant. Aras Agalarov, a Azerbaijan-born billionaire, paid Trump at least $14 million to host the event, according to The Washington Post.
In addition to that, Trump made a guest appearance in one of Emin Agalarov's music videos, and later gave birthday greetings in a video for Emin. Emin told Forbes in March 2017 that he is still in touch with the Trump family.
Aras Agalarov said he and the elder Trump planned to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, but the project never materialized, according to The Washington Post.
Trump tweeted to Aras in 2013, "I had a great weekend with you and your family. You have done a FANTASTIC job. TRUMP TOWER-MOSCOW is next. EMIN was WOW!"