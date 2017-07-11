Story highlights He is a music publicist

He helped with the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow

Washington (CNN) Rob Goldstone is the primary reason that President Donald Trump's eldest son met with a Russian lawyer over potential compromising information about Hillary Clinton during the campaign.

According to tweets published by Donald Trump Jr., Goldstone sent him an email pointing to "a Russian government attorney" as the source of potential information that could damage Clinton.

Trump Jr. tweeted the emails between Goldstone and himself, where Goldstone pitched the meeting.

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Goldstone offered Trump Jr. a meeting with a "Russian government attorney" after offering "some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia."

"This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump," Goldstone, who represents the son of an Azerbaijani-Russian businessman close to Russian government, wrote in the email to Trump Jr.