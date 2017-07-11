Story highlights THAAD is designed to shoot down ballistic missiles

US defense official: Test is not related to a July 4 North Korea missile launch

(CNN) A United States-built missile defense system successfully intercepted its target during a test run Tuesday, the US Missile Defense Agency said in a news release.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system successfully shot down a target over Alaska, according to the MDA.

"I couldn't be more proud of the government and contractor team who executed this flight test today," said MDA Director Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves in the statement. "This test further demonstrates the capabilities of the THAAD weapon system and its ability to intercept and destroy ballistic missile threats."

An official with the US Department of Defense told CNN the test is not related to North Korea's recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch.

Each THAAD system is comprised of five major components: interceptors, launchers, a radar, a fire control unit and support equipment, according to Lockheed Martin, the security and aerospace company that serves as the prime contractor for the equipment.

