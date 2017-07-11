Trump holds Twitter fire -- for now -- as son's Russia controversy boils over

Story highlights Trump's attorneys and advisers have often urged him not to tweet

''It's my voice,'' Trump told the New York Times of his Twitter account

Washington (CNN) Nearly three days after The New York Times first reported that his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., met with a Russian lawyer with ties to the Russian government, President Donald Trump has yet to unleash a single tweet to defend his son.

That silence comes as Trump's legal team and White House aides have advised the President not to tweet about the reports, two sources -- an administration official and a person familiar with the discussions -- told CNN.

White House advisers and others close to the President, including his attorneys, have urged Trump in recent days not to tweet about the revelation or subsequent reports on his son's meeting with the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, those sources told CNN. Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort also attended the meeting.

Trump advisers appeared less certain Tuesday afternoon that the President would continue to display restraint on Twitter after Trump Jr. released emails that showed he was willing to accept "information that would incriminate" Hillary Clinton from a "Russian government lawyer."

In the three days since the initial Times report -- amid subsequent reports from The Times that his son was promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton and told the information was part of a Russian government effort -- Trump has tweeted about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, retweeted a series of "Fox & Friends" clips and claimed he is "working hard to get the Olympics" to come to Los Angeles.

The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Working hard to get the Olympics for the United States (L.A.). Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2017

When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Read More