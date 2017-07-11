President Trump today: Live updates

President Trump today: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNNUpdated 9:32 AM ET, Tue July 11, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHED Catch up: What we know about the Donald Trump Jr. story that's unfoldingReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCH Catch up: What we know about the Donald Trump Jr. story that's unfolding 02:14Content by LendingTreeMortgage rates just plummeted. Lock in now! Veterans hit the jackpot in 2017 Crush your debt by refinancing to a 15 year fixed loan Reverse mortgages: Too good to be true? 2017 Mortgage Rates now at 3.12% APR (15 yr.) Paid Partner ContentReady to trade up? Find out how much your home is worth Trulia The global nomad city guide: Hong Kong Wallpaper Consumers rush to jaw-dropping savings rates Bankrate $1508* & up -- Premium economy flights to Europe (R/T) Travelzoo Getting ready to sell? Find out what your home is worth now Trulia