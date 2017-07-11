Donald Trump Jr. releases email chain on his Russian meeting

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., agreed to meet with a "Russian government attorney" last summer who supposedly had "very high level and sensitive information" that would "incriminate" Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, according to emails the younger Trump publicly released on Tuesday.

An email from publicist Rob Goldstone offered Trump Jr. a meeting with a "Russian government attorney" after offering "some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia."

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

"This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump," Goldstone, who represents the son of an Azerbaijani-Russian businessman close to Russian government, wrote in the email to Trump Jr.

"If it's what you say I love it," Trump Jr. replied, according to the email he released.

Trump Jr. tweeted out the emails after The New York Times first reported on the meeting between Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer on Saturday. The Times subsequently reported that Trump Jr. had been informed that the information he was promised on Clinton was part of Russian government efforts to help his father's campaign.

