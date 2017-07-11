Recreating June 9: A very consequential day in the 2016 campaign

But more than a year after that unseasonably cool Thursday in New York, what happened on June 9 has intensified the spotlight on Trump -- now president -- and his family. News of the meeting between Natalia Veselnitskaya, billed in an email as a "Russian government attorney" and three of Trump's top campaign aides has rocked the Trump White House and led Clinton's vice presidential candidate, Sen. Tim Kaine, to speculate whether Trump Jr.'s behavior amounts to treason.

After months of grueling primaries, June marked the unofficial start of the general election and both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were starting to turn their focus on each other as the calendar turned to June 9.

General election begins

The day was a significant moment for Clinton: In a tweet to her followers at 1:50 p.m. ET, the former secretary of state announced that President Barack Obama endorsed her candidacy to succeed him in the White House.

President Obama endorses Hillary: "I don't think there's ever been someone so qualified to hold this office." https://t.co/KetvKoa853 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 9, 2016

Obama's backing of Clinton was always assumed, but Trump quickly responded.

"Obama just endorsed Crooked Hillary," he wrote on Twitter at 2:22p ET. "He wants four more years of Obama—but nobody else does!"

Obama just endorsed Crooked Hillary. He wants four more years of Obama—but nobody else does! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2016

Clinton, in her most retweeted tweet of the entire campaign, responded to Trump: "Delete your account," she wrote.

Trump's retort took two hours: "How long did it take your staff of 823 people to think that up--and where are your 33,000 emails that you deleted?"

How long did it take your staff of 823 people to think that up--and where are your 33,000 emails that you deleted? https://t.co/gECLNtQizQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2016

The back-and-forth was a preview of the biting, negative campaign that two New Yorkers would wage in the coming months. But little did anyone know that Trump's tweet about Clinton's deleted emails came 40 minutes after his son's meeting with Veselnitskaya was scheduled.

Trump campaign timeline

1:02 p.m.

: Donald Trump leaves the Four Seasons, where he attended a Trump Victory Fund fundraising lunch. Trump returns to Trump Tower, where he remained for the rest of the afternoon. 2:18 p.m.

: Paul Manafort leaves Four Seasons. 4 p.m.

: Donald Trump, Jr., Jared Kushner, Manafort meet with Russian lawyer at Trump Tower 4:40 p.m. : Trump responds to a Hillary Clinton tweet with a dig about her emails.

According to emails released by Trump's eldest son on Tuesday, the meeting was scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET in Donald Trump Jr.'s office at 725 Fifth Avenue -- Trump Tower. The meeting, according Trump Jr.'s lawyer, lasted 20 to 30 minutes.

The emails, which Donald Trump Jr. released Tuesday ahead of a story by The New York Times set to detail the exchanges, show him willing to take information from someone described to him as a "Russian government attorney" whose information was "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."

JUST WATCHED Trump on his son: 'I applaud his transparency' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump on his son: 'I applaud his transparency' 00:40

The interlocutor who connected Trump Jr. with Veselnitskaya also publicized the fact he was at Trump Tower on June 9. Rob Goldstone, a publicist who represents the son of an Azerbaijani-Russian businessman close to the Russian government, posted on Facebook that he was "preparing for meeting" at Trump Tower on June 9.

Goldstone, in the emails released Tuesday, said he would not attend the meeting but would escort the lawyer to Trump Tower.

Trump Jr. told Goldstone that if his emails are "what you say I love it especially later in the summer," according to the email chain Trump Jr. released.

Trump's only semi-public event of the day was his first fundraiser with the Trump Victory Fund, his campaign's joint fundraising effort with the Republican National Committee and a smattering of state Republican parties. At New York's tony Four Seasons Hotel, Trump met for lunch with dozens of top Republican donors to chart his fundraising plan for the general election.

Reince Priebus, the Republican National Committee chair who now serves as Trump's chief of staff, attended the fundraiser and was seen walking into Trump Tower around 10:53 a.m. ET before the event.

Trump left the donor meeting around 1:02 p.m. ET and returned to Trump Tower, the eponymous building where he both lives and works. The trip from the Four Seasons was less than two blocks.

Trump remained at Trump Tower for the rest of the afternoon.

JUST WATCHED Kaine: Trump Jr. may have committed treason Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Kaine: Trump Jr. may have committed treason 01:37

Meanwhile, back in Chappaqua ...

Clinton, after a surprisingly grueling primary against liberal Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, unofficially cinched the Democratic nomination three days earlier, according to an Associated Press delegate count -- on June 6 -- before an event in Long Beach, California. After coyly mentioning the news that had already reverberated around the Long Beach City College gym, Clinton's focus now turned to unifying the Democratic Party and squaring up against Trump, who was already the presumed Republican nominee.

Clinton crossed the country on June 7 and headlined arguably the most significant political event of her life as she became the first female presidential nominee from a major US political party, the crowning achievement on her storied career.

"We believe that we are stronger together and the stakes in this election are high and the choice is clear," Clinton, who was introduced by a 3-minute video that acknowledged the history of the moment, told a cheering crowd at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. "Donald Trump is temperamentally unfit to be the President of the United States."

Clinton, according to campaign records, was home on June 9 as Trump's son met with the Russian lawyer.

After a largely media free primary campaign, Clinton marked the turn to the general election with a series of interviews meant to celebrate Obama's endorsement and her turn to the general.

Clinton -- starting in the afternoon -- did phone interviews with Bloomberg, Reuters, Politico and NPR from her leafy home in Chappaqua, New York, an estate that is a mere 35 miles from Trump Tower.

Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Hillary Clinton accepts the Democratic Party's nomination for president at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 28. The former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state was the first woman to lead the presidential ticket of a major political party. Hide Caption 1 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Before marrying Bill Clinton, she was Hillary Rodham. Here she attends Wellesley College in Massachusetts. Her commencement speech at Wellesley's graduation ceremony in 1969 attracted national attention. After graduating, she attended Yale Law School. Hide Caption 2 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Rodham was a lawyer on the House Judiciary Committee, whose work led to impeachment charges against President Richard Nixon in 1974. Hide Caption 3 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight In 1975, Rodham married Bill Clinton, whom she met at Yale Law School. He became the governor of Arkansas in 1978. In 1980, the couple had a daughter, Chelsea. Hide Caption 4 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Arkansas' first lady, now using the name Hillary Rodham Clinton, wears her inaugural ball gown in 1985. Hide Caption 5 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight The Clintons celebrate Bill's inauguration in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1991. He was governor from 1983 to 1992, when he was elected President. Hide Caption 6 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Bill Clinton comforts his wife on the set of "60 Minutes" after a stage light broke loose from the ceiling and knocked her down in January 1992. Hide Caption 7 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight In June 1992, Clinton uses a sewing machine designed to eliminate back and wrist strain. She had just given a speech at a convention of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union. Hide Caption 8 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight During the 1992 presidential campaign, Clinton jokes with her husband's running mate, Al Gore, and Gore's wife, Tipper, aboard a campaign bus. Hide Caption 9 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton accompanies her husband as he takes the oath of office in January 1993. Hide Caption 10 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight The Clintons share a laugh on Capitol Hill in 1993. Hide Caption 11 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton unveils the renovated Blue Room of the White House in 1995. Hide Caption 12 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton waves to the media in January 1996 as she arrives for an appearance before a grand jury in Washington. The first lady was subpoenaed to testify as a witness in the investigation of the Whitewater land deal in Arkansas. The Clintons' business investment was investigated, but ultimately they were cleared of any wrongdoing. Hide Caption 13 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight The Clintons hug as Bill is sworn in for a second term as President. Hide Caption 14 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight The first lady holds up a Grammy Award, which she won for her audiobook "It Takes a Village" in 1997. Hide Caption 15 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight The Clintons dance on a beach in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January 1998. Later that month, Bill Clinton was accused of having a sexual relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Hide Caption 16 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton looks on as her husband discusses the Monica Lewinsky scandal in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 26, 1998. Clinton declared, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman." In August of that year, Clinton testified before a grand jury and admitted to having "inappropriate intimate contact" with Lewinsky, but he said it did not constitute sexual relations because they had not had intercourse. He was impeached in December on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. Hide Caption 17 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight The first family walks with their dog, Buddy, as they leave the White House for a vacation in August 1998. Hide Caption 18 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight President Clinton makes a statement at the White House in December 1998, thanking members of Congress who voted against his impeachment. The Senate trial ended with an acquittal in February 1999. Hide Caption 19 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton announces in February 2000 that she will seek the U.S. Senate seat in New York. She was elected later that year. Hide Caption 20 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton makes her first appearance on the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee. Hide Caption 21 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Sen. Clinton comforts Maren Sarkarat, a woman who lost her husband in the September 11 terrorist attacks, during a ground-zero memorial in October 2001. Hide Caption 22 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton holds up her book "Living History" before a signing in Auburn Hills, Michigan, in 2003. Hide Caption 23 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton and another presidential hopeful, U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, applaud at the start of a Democratic debate in 2007. Hide Caption 24 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Obama and Clinton talk on the plane on their way to a rally in Unity, New Hampshire, in June 2008. She had recently ended her presidential campaign and endorsed Obama. Hide Caption 25 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Obama is flanked by Clinton and Vice President-elect Joe Biden at a news conference in Chicago in December 2008. He had designated Clinton to be his secretary of state. Hide Caption 26 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton, as secretary of state, greets Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a meeting just outside Moscow in March 2010. Hide Caption 27 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight The Clintons pose on the day of Chelsea's wedding to Marc Mezvinsky in July 2010. Hide Caption 28 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight In this photo provided by the White House, Obama, Clinton, Biden and other members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in May 2011. Hide Caption 29 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton checks her Blackberry inside a military plane after leaving Malta in October 2011. In 2015, The New York Times reported that Clinton exclusively used a personal email account during her time as secretary of state. The account, fed through its own server, raises security and preservation concerns. Clinton later said she used a private domain out of "convenience," but admits in retrospect "it would have been better" to use multiple emails. Hide Caption 30 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton arrives for a group photo before a forum with the Gulf Cooperation Council in March 2012. The forum was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Hide Caption 31 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Obama and Clinton bow during the transfer-of-remains ceremony marking the return of four Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens, who were killed in Benghazi, Libya, in September 2012. Hide Caption 32 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton ducks after a woman threw a shoe at her while she was delivering remarks at a recycling trade conference in Las Vegas in 2014. Hide Caption 33 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton, now running for President again, performs with Jimmy Fallon during a "Tonight Show" skit in September 2015. Hide Caption 34 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton testifies about the Benghazi attack during a House committee meeting in October 2015. "I would imagine I have thought more about what happened than all of you put together," she said during the 11-hour hearing. "I have lost more sleep than all of you put together. I have been wracking my brain about what more could have been done or should have been done." Months earlier, Clinton had acknowledged a "systemic breakdown" as cited by an Accountability Review Board, and she said that her department was taking additional steps to increase security at U.S. diplomatic facilities. Hide Caption 35 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders shares a lighthearted moment with Clinton during a Democratic presidential debate in October 2015. It came after Sanders gave his take on the Clinton email scandal. "The American people are sick and tired of hearing about the damn emails," Sanders said. "Enough of the emails. Let's talk about the real issues facing the United States of America." Hide Caption 36 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton is reflected in a teleprompter during a campaign rally in Alexandria, Virginia, in October 2015. Hide Caption 37 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton walks on her stage with her family after winning the New York primary in April. Hide Caption 38 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight After Clinton became the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee, this photo was posted to her official Twitter account. "To every little girl who dreams big: Yes, you can be anything you want -- even president," Clinton said. "Tonight is for you." Hide Caption 39 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Obama hugs Clinton after he gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The president said Clinton was ready to be commander in chief. "For four years, I had a front-row seat to her intelligence, her judgment and her discipline," he said, referring to her stint as his secretary of state. Hide Caption 40 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton arrives at a 9/11 commemoration ceremony in New York on September 11. Clinton, who was diagnosed with pneumonia two days before, left early after feeling ill. A video appeared to show her stumble as Secret Service agents helped her into a van. Hide Caption 41 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight Clinton addresses a campaign rally in Cleveland on November 6, two days before Election Day. She went on to lose Ohio -- and the election -- to her Republican opponent, Donald Trump. Hide Caption 42 of 43 Photos: Hillary Clinton's life in the spotlight After conceding the presidency to Trump in a phone call earlier, Clinton addresses supporters and campaign workers in New York on Wednesday, November 9. Her defeat marked a stunning end to a campaign that appeared poised to make her the first woman elected US president. Hide Caption 43 of 43

It's unclear whether Clinton was speaking with reporters when the meeting at Trump Tower took place, but Clinton was reflecting more on her win against Sanders in the interviews than her future contest with Trump.

Clinton told NPR she was "thrilled" by Obama's endorsement and was said she looked "forward to working with (Bernie Sanders) during the campaign and then on after the inauguration."

"I think his campaign was good for the Democratic Party, good for our country," she said. "And I know how passionate he is about the issues he cares about. So we'll have a long list of matters to discuss when we sit down."

Clinton would continue to make calls later in the afternoon and spent a largely uneventful night, according to an aide, at her New York home on June 9 before waking up and flying to Washington on June 10 for a speech to Planned Parenthood and a visit to a local muffin shop.