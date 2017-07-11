Kaine: Trump Jr. may have committed treason

Story highlights Donald Trump Jr. was emailed about meeting with a Russian lawyer during last year's campaign

The oldest son of the President released a screenshot Tuesday apparently of those messages

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's former running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine, said Donald Trump Jr. may have committed treason when he agreed to meet with a Russian lawyer under the pretense of getting dirt on Clinton.

"We are now beyond obstruction of justice," the Virginia Democrat told CNN Tuesday. "This is moving into perjury, false statements and even potentially treason."

Kaine's comments follow a series of New York Times reports including one story Monday on an email sent to Trump Jr. last year stating that a Russian lawyer had "compromising" information about Hillary Clinton as "part of a Russian government effort" to help the Trump campaign. President Donald Trump's oldest son tweeted Tuesday screenshots of an email exchange that he says are the emails setting up the meeting with the lawyer. That tweet came after Kaine's comment.

Sen. John Cornyn, a high-ranking Texas Republican on the committee, said of Trump Jr.'s comments, "I don't think we have enough information to reach a conclusion but he certainly made himself a witness."

Members of the Senate intelligence committee, which is investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, said Monday they plan to invite Trump Jr. to testify. He tweeted that he would gladly speak with investigators.

