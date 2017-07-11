US, Qatar broker terrorism agreement

Story highlights Tillerson traveled to Doha on Tuesday in hopes of brokering a resolution in the dispute between Qatar and its Arab neighbors

Tillerson will also travel to Saudi Arabia this week as part of his trip through the region

Washington (CNN) The US and Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding that outlines future efforts Qatar can take to "fortify its fight against terrorism and actively address terrorism funding issues," a senior adviser to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced on Tuesday.

R.C. Hammond called the move "a hopeful step forward" in resolving the month-long diplomatic crisis in the Middle East.

Tillerson traveled to Doha on Tuesday in hopes of brokering a resolution in the dispute between Qatar and its Arab neighbors.

"I'm hopeful we can make some progress to bring this to a point of resolution," Tillerson said during a joint news conference with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed al-Thani.

"I think Qatar has been quite clear in its positions and I think very reasonable and we want to talk now how do we take things forward and that's my purpose in coming," he said.

